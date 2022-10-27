Search
Boxing

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Lomachenko vs Ortiz: 12-round lightweight bout at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York

Three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) faces unbeaten contender Jamaine Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) in the twelve-round lightweight main event at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Lomachenko vs Ortiz start time, how to watch, undercard

Lomachenko vs Ortiz tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Main Event on Kayo in Australia and FITE in other countries.

In the co-main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) squares off against Jose Matias Romero (26-2, 9 KOs) in a ten-round featherweight bout. In addition, Richard Torrez Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) takes on Ahmed Samir Hefny (13-2, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Get Lomachenko vs Ortiz full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097