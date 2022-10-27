Three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) faces unbeaten contender Jamaine Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) in the twelve-round lightweight main event at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Lomachenko vs Ortiz tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Main Event on Kayo in Australia and FITE in other countries.

In the co-main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) squares off against Jose Matias Romero (26-2, 9 KOs) in a ten-round featherweight bout. In addition, Richard Torrez Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) takes on Ahmed Samir Hefny (13-2, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

