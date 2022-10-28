Anderson Silva: Jake Paul is younger than me, but I’m a superhero

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva square off in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match in the main event at Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River) just outside of Phoenix on Saturday, October 29. At the final pre-fight press conference YouTuber turned pro-boxer finally got MMA legend known as “The Spider” to agree to wager the result of their showdown.

Paul said that if Silva wins, he would face Silva in a kick-boxing match – a competition that would put Paul at a severe disadvantage. Paul said if he wins, he and Silva would create together a united fighter’s association to help UFC and all MMA fighters get better pay and healthcare.

“You become the interim president and we unite,” Paul said.

“Deal!” Silva responded, as the two rose from their seats on the dais and shook hands in the middle of the stage as fans applauded.

The pre-fight press conference also featured the PPV undercard fighters, including Ashton Sylve, Braulio Rodriguez, Alexandro Santiago, Antonio Nieves, Le’Veon Bell, Uriah Hall, Chris Avila and Mikhail Varshavski. Check out below what the participants had to say.

Jake Paul

“For sure I have more pressure on my shoulders. Just being the ‘A’ side, and the amount of sh– I talk I think the entire MMA community is waiting for me to lose. They want me to lose. I just have so many more big ideas and plans in this sport and I just plan on being here forever. This is the start of that, and the pressure is on.

“I’m the young guy and he’s really, really good and has more experience. He has the weight, the height, the reach so all the odds are stacked against me. He’s very fast, very technical, very rangy, good defense, good movement. I’ll have to be perfect on Saturday night. I know I’m capable of doing that but I’m ready for war. Skill aside, it might come down to who wants it more and I believe that’s me.

“When you get into the ring you have to be ruthless, savage, be willing to do whatever it takes during the darkest moments in the ring. You have to be a killer or you will be killed, so that’s where the problem child comes in. I’m a problem for anyone that’s in the ring with me. I can put you out at any time. I’m a different person. I don’t care about consequences when I’m in the alter ego and I come alive when I enter the ring. It’s not Jake. It’s someone else that I tap into.

“Logan was like, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ Now you think I’m going to win.”

Anderson Silva

“When you fight in combat sports you have to be a little crazy. I’m a little crazy, too. This is not for everyone. Everyone here are special guys and for sure everyone here is a little crazy.

“This is a competition and I’m training hard to make a great show for everyone. This fight is very special to me. I try to do my best because I love fighting and I love my job and now I’m free to do everything I like to do.

“I don’t believe this affects my legacy, in my journey in combat sports. I try to do my best to give something to the new generation. Jake and I are bringing two big generations together and people think this will affect my legacy or affect Jake’s legacy, but I don’t believe that because it’s about passion and love.

“Everyone always asks, ‘Are you sure you want to face Jake Paul? He’s beating a lot of guys in the UFC.’ I say, ‘Yeah, I think I’m ready for that. He’s younger than me but I’m a superhero.'”

Ashton Sylve

“I feel like in the next two or three years I’ll be ready to fight for a title or be a contender. I’m in my eighth fight and I’m in the co-main event to a Jake Paul fight.”

Braulio Rodriguez

“My mom is a fan of Jake Paul. I’m going to give the fans a show. I know what I’m capable of doing and I’m going to give the fans a show. I’m up to the challenge.”

Alexandro Santiago

“I am thrilled to represent Mexico. I’m so excited. I’m glad to have a grudge match to decide who’s truly better. I can promise you I’m going to represent Mexico with all I have, and this fight is going to be great.”

Antonio Nieves

“When we fought six years ago, he was a last-minute opponent to the card we were fighting on. The fight was a draw and now to be in this event with Jake Paul from my hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, it means a lot for me. He’s not a last-minute opponent so we expect a better fight and we’re looking for the victory.”

Uriah Hall

“Fighters fight and it changes when you have to go out there and you have to adjust. We’re both fighters at the end of the day. He’s a powerful dude. I know he’s confident. You can’t really focus on those outside negative affirmations. You have to stay present and I’m just looking forward to having some fun. He’s a challenge, it’s a step-up, it’s outside my comfort zone and I love a challenge.”

Le’Veon Bell

“I didn’t expect this to happen. But over the course of my NFL career, me picking up boxing as cardio, I just fell in love with it. And once I started sparring and competing with other fighters, then I knew this was what I wanted to do.”

Chris Avila

“This is just another fight week and it’s not any different than Bellator or UFC.”

Dr. Mike Varshavski

“When I told my patients and my doctor colleagues [that I was fighting], they were considering admitting me to the psych ward. But they saw my passion for the sport and the reason I fell in love with boxing – as I said in other interviews, 2010 was a rough year where I lost both of my grandparents and my mother. It was a dark time and boxing allowed me an escape from that dark time.”

