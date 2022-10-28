Bellator 287 weigh-in results, Piccolotti vs Barnaoui (video)

Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui airs live on Showtime from Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, Mansour Barnaoui (19-4) battles it out against Adam Piccolotti (13-4) at lightweight. In the co-main event, Fabian Edwards (10-2) faces Charlie Ward (10-4) at middleweight. Also on the card, Tim Wilde (14-4) and Saul Rogers (15-4) square off at lightweight and Justin Gonzalez (13-1) meets Andrew Fisher (19-8) at featherweight.
Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui full fight card
Bellator 287 fight card
Main Card
- Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui
- Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward
- Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde
- Justin Gonzalez vs. Andrew Fisher
Preliminary Card
- Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi
- Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
- Alfie Davis vs. Thibault Gouti
- Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto
- Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro
- Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco
- Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara
- Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina
- Steven Hill vs. Andrea Fusi
- Sarvadzhon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome
- Oleg Popov vs. Denis Stojnic