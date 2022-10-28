Bellator 287 weigh-in results, Piccolotti vs Barnaoui (video)

Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui airs live on Showtime from Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Mansour Barnaoui (19-4) battles it out against Adam Piccolotti (13-4) at lightweight. In the co-main event, Fabian Edwards (10-2) faces Charlie Ward (10-4) at middleweight. Also on the card, Tim Wilde (14-4) and Saul Rogers (15-4) square off at lightweight and Justin Gonzalez (13-1) meets Andrew Fisher (19-8) at featherweight.

Tickets for Bellator 287 can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Get Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Bellator 287 fight card

Main Card

Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui

Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward

Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde

Justin Gonzalez vs. Andrew Fisher

Preliminary Card

Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk

Alfie Davis vs. Thibault Gouti

Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto

Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro

Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco

Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara

Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina

Steven Hill vs. Andrea Fusi

Sarvadzhon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome

Oleg Popov vs. Denis Stojnic