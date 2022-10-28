Search
MMA

Bellator 287 weigh-in results, Piccolotti vs Barnaoui (video)

FIGHTMAG

Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui

Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui airs live on Showtime from Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event, Mansour Barnaoui (19-4) battles it out against Adam Piccolotti (13-4) at lightweight. In the co-main event, Fabian Edwards (10-2) faces Charlie Ward (10-4) at middleweight. Also on the card, Tim Wilde (14-4) and Saul Rogers (15-4) square off at lightweight and Justin Gonzalez (13-1) meets Andrew Fisher (19-8) at featherweight.

Tickets for Bellator 287 can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Get Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Bellator 287 fight card

Main Card

  • Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui
  • Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward
  • Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde
  • Justin Gonzalez vs. Andrew Fisher

Bellator 287 fight card, tickets, time, how to watch, Piccolotti vs Barnaoui

Preliminary Card

  • Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi
  • Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
  • Alfie Davis vs. Thibault Gouti
  • Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto
  • Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro
  • Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco
  • Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara
  • Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina
  • Steven Hill vs. Andrea Fusi
  • Sarvadzhon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome
  • Oleg Popov vs. Denis Stojnic
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097