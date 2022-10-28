Search
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Eight-round boxing bout at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1) square off in the eight-round main event live on pay-per-view from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream on Showtime PPV in the United States, Kayo in Australia and FITE in other countries.

Among the Paul vs Silva PPV undercard bouts, Ashton Sylve (7-0, 7 KOs) takes on Braulio Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. As well, former UFC fighter Uriah Hall and former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell make their pro boxing debuts in a four-rounder at cruiserweight. Mikhail Varshavski aka “Doctor Mike” also makes his pro debut against Chris Avila (1-1) in a four-rounder at cruiserweight. In addition, Alexandro Santiago (26-3-5, 13 KOs) and Antonio Nieves (20-3-2, 11 KOs) face off in a ten-round rematch at bantamweight.

Tickets for Paul vs Silva can be purchased through TicketNetwork, Vivid Seats and StubHub.

Get Paul vs Silva full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Paul vs Silva fight card

Main Card

  • Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves, 10 rounds, bantamweight
  • Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Chris Avila vs. Mikhail Varshavski, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Undercard

  • Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Shadasia Green vs. Ogleidis Suarez, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Eliezer Silva vs. Anthony Hannah, 4 rounds, super welterweight
