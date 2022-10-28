Joseph Diaz primed for William Zepeda fight – ‘I’m the A-side’

Former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated lightweight William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Pechanga Arena San Diego this Saturday, October 29. Days away from their showdown live stream on DAZN the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference.

Also partaking in the press conference were the co-main event fighters – NABO welterweight champion Alexis “Lex” Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs) and challenger Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. As well, Arely Mucino (31-3-2, 11 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico, who challenges IBF women’s flyweight champion Leonela Yudica (17-0-3) of Chimba, Argentina. Plus, Eric Gomez, President of Golden Boy.

Check out below what the participants had to say.

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, former IBF super featherweight champion

Joseph Diaz and William Zepeda press conference faceoff | Golden Boy Promotions / Tom Hogan

“Zepeda is a young, hungry, and tough fighter, but I’m hoping that it will bring the best out of me on Saturday. He looks great on paper, but I’ve been there, done that, and my experience speaks for itself.

“I have been working really hard on myself in general. I’m excited to be doing what I love to be doing, which is putting on a great show for the fans.

“There is an A-side and B-side. I’m the A-side.”

William “El Camarón” Zepeda, undefeated super featherweight contender

William Zepeda at press conference | Golden Boy Promotions / Tom Hogan

“There is no A-side or B-side. This is a fight for the fans.

“I’m very grateful for my promoter, Golden Boy and to my team for bringing out that talent and for teaching me new things. These are the types of opponents that bring out the best fights and show that we belong.”

Alexis “Lex” Rocha, NABO welterweight champion

Alexis Rocha and Jesus Antonio Perez Campos at press conference | Golden Boy Promotions / Tom Hogan

“I’m here just living out my dream. Who would have thought that the 11-year old chubby kid would be here on the patch to chasing a world title.

“From this point forward, I’m only going to give more effort to take over my division. My focus right now is Jesus Perez.”

Jesus “Ricky” Antonio Perez Campos, welterweight fighter

Jesus Antonio Perez Campos press conference | Golden Boy Promotions / Tom Hogan

“You are going to see a more complete, more focused fighter when I get in the ring with Rocha. You will see more defining qualities from me. The winner Saturday night will be the fans.

“God willing, we are going to shock the fans on Saturday.”

Arely Mucino, women’s flyweight contender

Arely Mucino at press conference | Golden Boy Promotions / Tom Hogan

“This fight brings a lot of emotions. The meaning behind the fight is much deeper. We have been working for many years to come back on top, and to once again become a world champion. This is my father’s dream and my dream. I have been through a lot in my life, and look, we are here to fulfill that dream. It’s very special for me to complete this dream for my father.”

Eric Gomez, President of Golden Boy

Eric Gomez at press conference | Golden Boy Promotions / Tom Hogan

“JoJo Diaz is one of the most exciting fighters we have. He’ll take on any challenge. He’s a great person, great former champion, and works very hard. He is not taking Zepeda lightly. You can give JoJo the edge just because he’s more experienced.

“With Zepeda, you’ve got a hungry and young kid that is trying to make it. He is fighting the guy with the bigger name. It’s going to be fireworks.”

