Joseph Diaz vs William Zepeda weigh-in results (video)

Former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-2-1) battles it out against unbeaten contender William “Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) in the twelve-round main event live on DAZN from Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, CA on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Alexis Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs) defends his NABO welterweight title against Jesus Perez (24-3, 18 KOs). Among other Diaz vs Zepeda undercard bouts, Leonela Yudica (17-0-3) defends her IBF women’s flyweight belt against Arely Mucino (31-3-2, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder. Also, unbeaten Hector Valdez Jr (15-0, 8 KOs) meets Max Ornelas (15-0-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight.

Tickets for Diaz vs Zepeda can be purchased through TicketNetwork, Vivid Seats and StubHub.

Get Diaz vs Zepeda full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Diaz vs Zepeda fight card

Main Event

Joseph Diaz vs. William Zepeda, 12 rounds, lightweight

Alexis Rocha vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos, 10 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title

Leonela Paola Yudica vs. Arely Mucino, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yudica’s IBF women’s flyweight title

Hector Valdez vs. Max Ornelas, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard

Jorge Chavez vs. Adrian Leyva, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Japhethlee Llamido vs. Pablo Cruz, 8 rounds, featherweight

Jan Salvatierra vs. Robert Ledesma, 4 rounds, flyweight

Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Jeremiah Potts, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Asa Stevens vs. Mychaquell Shields, 4 rounds, super bantamweight