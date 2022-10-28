Undefeated undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) faces unbeaten challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-0, 2 KOs) in the ten-round main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal live stream on DAZN. Live stream is also available on Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event, Jordan Gill (27-1-1, 8 KOs) defends his European featherweight title against former two-division world champion Kiko Martinez (43-11-2, 30 KOs). Also on the card, Mary Romero (8-2, 2 KOs) defends her European super bantamweight title against unbeaten Ellie Scotney (5-0) in a ten-rounder. In addition, Jaouad Belmehdi (16-0-3, 7 KOs) takes on Gary Cully (14-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight and Dominik Musil (7-4, 5 KOs) meets Johnny Fisher (6-0, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Get Taylor vs Carabajal full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Taylor vs Carabajal fight card

Main card

Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylor’s IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO titles, undisputed lightweight title

Jordan Gill vs. Kiko Martinez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Gill’s European featherweight title, IBF featherweight title eliminator

Mary Romero vs. Ellie Scotney, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Romero’s EBU European super bantamweight title

Gary Cully vs. Jaouad Belmehdi, 10 rounds, lightweight

Johnny Fisher vs. Dominik Musil, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary card

John Hedges vs. Ales Makovec, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Mickey Ellison vs. Thomas Whittaker Hart, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Jordan Reynolds vs. Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Judit Hachbold, 4 rounds, flyweight