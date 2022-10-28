Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 63 weigh-in results, Kattar vs Allen

FIGHTMAG
UFC featherweight Calvin Kattar weigh-in
Calvin Kattar weigh-in | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event, No. 5-ranked Calvin Kattar (23-6) takes on No. 6-ranked Arnold Allen (18-1) in a five-round featherweight bout. In the co-main event, Max Griffin (18-9) squares off against Tim Means (32-13-1, 1 NC) at welterweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 63 fight card

Get UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main card

  • Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen
  • Max Griffin vs. Tim Means
  • Jared Vanderaa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
  • Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

UFC Vegas 63 start time: Kattar vs Allen

Preliminary card

  • Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
  • Jun Yong Park vs. Joseph Holmes
  • Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia
  • Cody Durden vs. Carlos Mota
  • Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua Weems
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097