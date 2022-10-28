UFC Vegas 63 weigh-in results, Kattar vs Allen

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, No. 5-ranked Calvin Kattar (23-6) takes on No. 6-ranked Arnold Allen (18-1) in a five-round featherweight bout. In the co-main event, Max Griffin (18-9) squares off against Tim Means (32-13-1, 1 NC) at welterweight.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.
UFC Vegas 63 fight card
Get UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Main card
- Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen
- Max Griffin vs. Tim Means
- Jared Vanderaa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
- Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
UFC Vegas 63 start time: Kattar vs Allen
Preliminary card
- Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
- Jun Yong Park vs. Joseph Holmes
- Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia
- Cody Durden vs. Carlos Mota
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua Weems