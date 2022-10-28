UFC Vegas 63 weigh-in results, Kattar vs Allen

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event, No. 5-ranked Calvin Kattar (23-6) takes on No. 6-ranked Arnold Allen (18-1) in a five-round featherweight bout. In the co-main event, Max Griffin (18-9) squares off against Tim Means (32-13-1, 1 NC) at welterweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 63 fight card

Get UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main card

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Max Griffin vs. Tim Means

Jared Vanderaa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore

Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Preliminary card

Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Jun Yong Park vs. Joseph Holmes

Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia

Cody Durden vs. Carlos Mota

Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua Weems