Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz weigh-in results (video)

Vasiliy Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) faces off against Jamaine Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) in the twelve-round lightweight main event at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Main Event on Kayo in Australia and FITE in other countries.

In the ten-round co-main event, Robeisy Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) faces Jose Matias Romero (26-2, 9 KOs) at featherweight. Among the Lomachenko vs Ortiz undercard bouts, Billy Wagner (5-2, 1 KO) meets Nico Ali Walsh (6-0, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight and Tiger Johnson (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on Esteban Garcia (15-1, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight. In addition, Richard Torrez Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) squares off against Ahmed Samir Hefny (13-2, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Get Lomachenko vs Ortiz full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Lomachenko vs Ortiz fight card

Main card

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 12 rounds, lightweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jose Matias Romero, 10 rounds, featherweight

Preliminary card

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Ahmed Samir Hefny, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Duke Ragan vs. Luis Lebron, 8 rounds, featherweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Billy Wagner, 6 rounds, middleweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Esteban Garcia, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Troy Isley vs. Quincy LaVallais, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Barrera, 6 rounds, lightweight

Haven Brady Jr. vs. Eric Mondragon, 8 rounds, junior lightweight