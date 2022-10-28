Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz weigh-in results (video)

Vasiliy Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) faces off against Jamaine Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) in the twelve-round lightweight main event at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Boxing fans can watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Main Event on Kayo in Australia and FITE in other countries.
In the ten-round co-main event, Robeisy Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) faces Jose Matias Romero (26-2, 9 KOs) at featherweight. Among the Lomachenko vs Ortiz undercard bouts, Billy Wagner (5-2, 1 KO) meets Nico Ali Walsh (6-0, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight and Tiger Johnson (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on Esteban Garcia (15-1, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight. In addition, Richard Torrez Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) squares off against Ahmed Samir Hefny (13-2, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.
Tickets for Lomachenko vs Ortiz can be purchased through TicketNetwork, Vivid Seats and StubHub.
Get Lomachenko vs Ortiz full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.
Lomachenko vs Ortiz fight card
Main card
- Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 12 rounds, lightweight
- Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jose Matias Romero, 10 rounds, featherweight
Preliminary card
- Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Ahmed Samir Hefny, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Duke Ragan vs. Luis Lebron, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Nico Ali Walsh vs. Billy Wagner, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Tiger Johnson vs. Esteban Garcia, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
- Troy Isley vs. Quincy LaVallais, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
- Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Barrera, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Haven Brady Jr. vs. Eric Mondragon, 8 rounds, junior lightweight