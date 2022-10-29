Bellator 287 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui preliminary card live stream from Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Saturday, October 29 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT / 5:30 pm BST, which makes it 3:30 am AEDT in Australia on Sunday, October 30.

Advertisements

US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

Bellator 287 preliminary card looks as the following:

Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk

Alfie Davis vs. Thibault Gouti

Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto

Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro

Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco

Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara

Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina

Andrea Fusi vs. Steven Hill

Sarvadzhon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome

Bellator 287 prelims – international live stream

Get Bellator 287 full fight card and schedule.