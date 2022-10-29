Bellator 287 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui preliminary card live stream from Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Saturday, October 29 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT / 5:30 pm BST, which makes it 3:30 am AEDT in Australia on Sunday, October 30.
US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.
Bellator 287 preliminary card looks as the following:
- Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi
- Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
- Alfie Davis vs. Thibault Gouti
- Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto
- Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro
- Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco
- Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara
- Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina
- Andrea Fusi vs. Steven Hill
- Sarvadzhon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome
Bellator 287 prelims – international live stream
Get Bellator 287 full fight card and schedule.