Bellator 287 free live stream of prelims (video)

FIGHTMAG

Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui

Watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui preliminary card live stream from Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Saturday, October 29 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT / 5:30 pm BST, which makes it 3:30 am AEDT in Australia on Sunday, October 30.

US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

Bellator 287 preliminary card looks as the following:

  • Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi
  • Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
  • Alfie Davis vs. Thibault Gouti
  • Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto
  • Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro
  • Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco
  • Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara
  • Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina
  • Andrea Fusi vs. Steven Hill
  • Sarvadzhon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome

Bellator 287 prelims – international live stream

Get Bellator 287 full fight card and schedule.

