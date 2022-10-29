Bellator 287 airs live on Showtime from Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Saturday, October 29. In the main event Adam Piccolotti (13-4) and Mansour Barnaoui (19-4) square off at lightweight.
In the co-main event Fabian Edwards (10-2) goes up against Charlie Ward (10-4) at middleweight. Among other bouts, Tim Wilde (14-4) takes on Saul Rogers (15-4) at lightweight and Andrew Fisher (19-8) faces Justin Gonzalez (13-1) at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, October 29
Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Bellator 287 free live stream of prelims begins at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT.
MMA fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from practically anywhere.
Bellator 287 fight card
Get Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main Card
- Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui
- Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward
- Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde
- Justin Gonzalez vs. Andrew Fisher
Preliminary Card
- Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi
- Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
- Alfie Davis vs. Thibault Gouti
- Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto
- Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro
- Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco
- Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara
- Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina
- Andrea Fusi vs. Steven Hill
- Sarvadzhon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome