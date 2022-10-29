Search
Bellator 287 results, Piccolotti vs Barnaoui

FIGHTMAG
Stream Bellator 287 results live from Milan, Italy
Adam Piccolotti vs Mansour Barnaoui faceoff | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui

Bellator 287 airs live on Showtime from Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Saturday, October 29. In the main event Adam Piccolotti (13-4) and Mansour Barnaoui (19-4) square off at lightweight.

In the co-main event Fabian Edwards (10-2) goes up against Charlie Ward (10-4) at middleweight. Among other bouts, Tim Wilde (14-4) takes on Saul Rogers (15-4) at lightweight and Andrew Fisher (19-8) faces Justin Gonzalez (13-1) at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, October 29
Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Bellator 287 free live stream of prelims begins at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT.

MMA fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from practically anywhere.

Bellator 287 fight card

Get Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

  • Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui
  • Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward
  • Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde
  • Justin Gonzalez vs. Andrew Fisher

Preliminary Card

  • Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi
  • Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
  • Alfie Davis vs. Thibault Gouti
  • Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto
  • Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro
  • Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco
  • Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara
  • Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina
  • Andrea Fusi vs. Steven Hill
  • Sarvadzhon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome
