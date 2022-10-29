Bellator 287 airs live on Showtime from Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Saturday, October 29. In the main event Adam Piccolotti (13-4) and Mansour Barnaoui (19-4) square off at lightweight.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Fabian Edwards (10-2) goes up against Charlie Ward (10-4) at middleweight. Among other bouts, Tim Wilde (14-4) takes on Saul Rogers (15-4) at lightweight and Andrew Fisher (19-8) faces Justin Gonzalez (13-1) at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, October 29

Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Bellator 287 free live stream of prelims begins at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT.

MMA fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from practically anywhere.

Bellator 287 fight card

Get Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui

Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward

Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde

Justin Gonzalez vs. Andrew Fisher

Preliminary Card

Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk

Alfie Davis vs. Thibault Gouti

Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto

Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro

Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco

Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara

Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina

Andrea Fusi vs. Steven Hill

Sarvadzhon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome