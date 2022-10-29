Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva “Countdown” undercard airs live stream from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, October 29 leading to the main card live on pay-per-view. Video is available up top.

Fans can watch Paul vs Silva live stream on Showtime PPV in the United States, Main Event on Kayo in Australia and FITE in other countries.

Among the free undercard bouts, Jeremiah Milton faces Quintin Sumpter in a six-rounder at heavyweight, Shadasia Green takes on Ogleidis Suarez in an eight-rounder at super middleweight and Danny Barrios Flores meets Edgar Ortiz Jr in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Adrian Rodriguez goes up against Dominique Griffin in a four-rounder at super bantamweight and Eliezer Silva duels Anthony Hannah in a four-rounder at super welterweight.

