Search
Boxing

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva free live stream of prelims (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Paul vs Silva Countdown

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva “Countdown” undercard airs live stream from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, October 29 leading to the main card live on pay-per-view. Video is available up top.

Fans can watch Paul vs Silva live stream on Showtime PPV in the United States, Main Event on Kayo in Australia and FITE in other countries.

Among the free undercard bouts, Jeremiah Milton faces Quintin Sumpter in a six-rounder at heavyweight, Shadasia Green takes on Ogleidis Suarez in an eight-rounder at super middleweight and Danny Barrios Flores meets Edgar Ortiz Jr in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Adrian Rodriguez goes up against Dominique Griffin in a four-rounder at super bantamweight and Eliezer Silva duels Anthony Hannah in a four-rounder at super welterweight.

Get Paul vs Silva full fight card and start time.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097