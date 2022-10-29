Joseph Diaz vs William Zepeda “Before The Bell” undercard airs live stream from Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, CA on Saturday, October 29 leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

Among the bouts Jorge Chavez faces Adrian Leyva in a six-rounder at super featherweight, Japhethlee Llamido takes on Pablo Cruz in an eight-rounder at featherweight and Jan Salvatierra meets Robert Ledesma in a four-rounder at flyweight. In addition, Asa Stevens and Mychaquell Shields square off in a four-rounder at super bantamweight.

