Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal “Before The Bell” undercard airs live stream from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

Among the bouts, John Hedges (6-0, 2 KOs) takes on Ales Makovec (3-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Mickey Ellison (14-4, 5 KOs) faces Thomas Whittaker Hart (7-0, 3 KOs) in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight, and Jordan Reynolds (3-0,1 KOs) and Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero (16-18-1, 5 KOs) square off in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

