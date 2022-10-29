Katie Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) and Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-0, 2 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, October 29. The contest pits Ireland’s undefeated undisputed lightweight champion and unbeaten challenger from Argentina. The world championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 30.

In the ten-round co-main event European featherweight champion Jordan Gill (27-1-1, 8 KOs) defends his belt against former two-division world champion Kiko Martinez (43-11-2, 30 KOs). Also on the card, European super bantamweight champion Mary Romero (8-2, 2 KOs) defends her strap in a ten-rounder against unbeaten Ellie Scotney (5-0). Plus, Gary Cully (14-0, 8 KOs) and Jaouad Belmehdi (16-0-3, 7 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder at lightweight and Johnny Fisher (6-0, 5 KOs) goes up against Dominik Musil (7-4, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal

UK, USA, & other countries

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, October 29

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, October 30

Time: 5 am AEDT

Taylor vs Carabajal free live stream of prelims starts at 4:45 pm BST in the United Kingdom, 11:45 am ET / 8:45 am PT in the United States and 2:45 am AEDT in Australia.

Taylor vs Carabajal fight card

Get Taylor vs Carabajal full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylor’s IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO titles, undisputed lightweight title

Jordan Gill vs. Kiko Martinez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Gill’s EBU European featherweight title, IBF featherweight title eliminator

Mary Romero vs. Ellie Scotney, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Romero’s EBU European super bantamweight title

Gary Cully vs. Jaouad Belmehdi, 10 rounds, lightweight

Johnny Fisher vs. Dominik Musil, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary card

John Hedges vs. Ales Makovec, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Mickey Ellison vs. Thomas Whittaker Hart, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Jordan Reynolds vs. Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Judit Hachbold, 4 rounds, flyweight