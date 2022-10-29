Search
Taylor vs Carabajal results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Stream Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal results live from London, England
Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Undisputed lightweight queen Katie Taylor faces Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at OVO Arena Wembley

Katie Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) and Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-0, 2 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, October 29. The contest pits Ireland’s undefeated undisputed lightweight champion and unbeaten challenger from Argentina. The world championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 30.

In the ten-round co-main event European featherweight champion Jordan Gill (27-1-1, 8 KOs) defends his belt against former two-division world champion Kiko Martinez (43-11-2, 30 KOs). Also on the card, European super bantamweight champion Mary Romero (8-2, 2 KOs) defends her strap in a ten-rounder against unbeaten Ellie Scotney (5-0). Plus, Gary Cully (14-0, 8 KOs) and Jaouad Belmehdi (16-0-3, 7 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder at lightweight and Johnny Fisher (6-0, 5 KOs) goes up against Dominik Musil (7-4, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal

UK, USA, & other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, October 29
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, October 30
Time: 5 am AEDT

Taylor vs Carabajal free live stream of prelims starts at 4:45 pm BST in the United Kingdom, 11:45 am ET / 8:45 am PT in the United States and 2:45 am AEDT in Australia.

Taylor vs Carabajal fight card

Get Taylor vs Carabajal full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylor’s IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO titles, undisputed lightweight title
  • Jordan Gill vs. Kiko Martinez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Gill’s EBU European featherweight title, IBF featherweight title eliminator
  • Mary Romero vs. Ellie Scotney, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Romero’s EBU European super bantamweight title
  • Gary Cully vs. Jaouad Belmehdi, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Dominik Musil, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary card

  • John Hedges vs. Ales Makovec, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Mickey Ellison vs. Thomas Whittaker Hart, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jordan Reynolds vs. Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Judit Hachbold, 4 rounds, flyweight
