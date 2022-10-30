Alexis Rocha on top with UD against Jesus Ricky Perez (video)

Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha retained his NABO welterweight title when he faced Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico at Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, CA on Saturday, October 29. The bout served as the co-feature to Diaz vs Zepeda card live stream on DAZN.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 30.

"Here comes Ricky! …the crowd is starting to turn for the underdog here"



We didn't see that coming! But we're HERE for the action…??#DiazJrZepeda | LIVE on @DAZNboxing pic.twitter.com/Oc1kQEvAEs — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 30, 2022

After ten rounds two judges scored the fight 100-89 and one judge had it 99-91, all in favor of Rocha.

Did ANYONE think this would go past 7 rounds? What are your thoughts now that we move into the later rounds of Alexis Rocha VS Jesus RICKY Perez?#DiazJrZepeda | LIVE on @DAZNboxing pic.twitter.com/UGacRbqegn — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 30, 2022

With the victory by unanimous decision Alexis Rocha improved to 21-1, 13 KOs and secured the fifth-win in a row. “Ricky” Perez dropped to 24-4, 18 KOs.

When @AlexisRocha777 says he wants bigger and better…he calls them out BY ? NAME ?.#DiazJrZepeda | LIVE on @DAZNboxing pic.twitter.com/ACi6ygCPzj — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 30, 2022

Get Diaz vs Zepeda full fight card results.