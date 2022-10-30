Search
Boxing

Alexis Rocha on top with UD against Jesus Ricky Perez (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Diaz vs Zepeda

Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha retained his NABO welterweight title when he faced Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico at Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, CA on Saturday, October 29. The bout served as the co-feature to Diaz vs Zepeda card live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 30.

After ten rounds two judges scored the fight 100-89 and one judge had it 99-91, all in favor of Rocha.

With the victory by unanimous decision Alexis Rocha improved to 21-1, 13 KOs and secured the fifth-win in a row. “Ricky” Perez dropped to 24-4, 18 KOs.

Get Diaz vs Zepeda full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097