Alexis Rocha on top with UD against Jesus Ricky Perez (video)

Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha retained his NABO welterweight title when he faced Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico at Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, CA on Saturday, October 29. The bout served as the co-feature to Diaz vs Zepeda card live stream on DAZN.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 30.
After ten rounds two judges scored the fight 100-89 and one judge had it 99-91, all in favor of Rocha.
With the victory by unanimous decision Alexis Rocha improved to 21-1, 13 KOs and secured the fifth-win in a row. “Ricky” Perez dropped to 24-4, 18 KOs.
