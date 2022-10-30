Chris Avila improved to 2-1 and secured the second win in a row when he faced Mikhail Varshavski aka “Doctor Mike” at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, October 29. The contest kicked off Paul vs Silva PPV card live on Showtime in the United States, Kayo in Australia, and FITE in other countries.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 30.

After four rounds of a cruiserweight battle all three scores were 40-36 in favor of Avila.

Although “Doctor Mike” failed his pro boxing debut he won the hearts of many.

“Wow what a tuff outing for my buddy Dr Mike. He showed a lot of heart. Super proud of him,” Puerto Rican seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano posted on Twitter.

