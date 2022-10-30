Search
Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beats former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell in boxing match (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Paul vs Silva

Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall took the win by unanimous decision in his first pro boxing match against fellow-debutant, former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell. The pair squared off at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, October 29. The contest was featured on the Paul vs Silva card live stream on Showtime in the United States, Kayo in Australia, and FITE in other countries.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 30.

After four rounds at cruiserweight all three judges had it 40-36 in favor of Hall.

Get Paul vs Silva full fight card results.

Related

Cold Company

