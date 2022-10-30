Search
Diaz vs Zepeda results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full card

FIGHTMAG
Stream Joseph Diaz vs William Zepeda results live from San Diego
Joseph Diaz vs William Zepeda faceoff | Golden Boy Promotions/Tom Hogan

Diaz vs Zepeda: 12-round lightweight bout live stream from Pechanga Arena San Diego

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-2-1) and William “Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, October 29. The contest pits South El Monte, California’s former world champion and unbeaten contender of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds at lightweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 30.

In the ten-round co-main Santa Ana’s NABO welterweight champion Alexis Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs) defends his strap against Jesus Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. Also on the card, Chimba, Argentina’s Leonela Yudica (17-0-3) defends her IBF flyweight title in a ten-rounder against Monterrey, Mexico’s Arely Mucino (31-3-2, 11 KOs). Plus, undefeated Hector Valdez Jr (15-0, 8 KOs) of Dallas, Texas squares off against unbeaten Max Ornelas (15-0-1, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Joseph Diaz vs William Zepeda

United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, October 29
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, October 30
Time: 11 am AEDT

Diaz vs Zepeda free live stream of prelims starts at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the United States and 8 am AEDT in Australia.

Diaz vs Zepeda fight card

Get Diaz vs Zepeda full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Event

  • Joseph Diaz vs. William Zepeda, 12 rounds, lightweight
  • Alexis Rocha vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos, 10 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title
  • Leonela Paola Yudica vs. Arely Mucino, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yudica’s IBF women’s flyweight title
  • Hector Valdez vs. Max Ornelas, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Joseph Diaz primed for William Zepeda fight – ‘I’m the A-side’

Undercard

  • Jorge Chavez vs. Adrian Leyva, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Japhethlee Llamido vs. Pablo Cruz, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Jan Salvatierra vs. Robert Ledesma, 4 rounds, flyweight
  • Asa Stevens vs. Mychaquell Shields, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

