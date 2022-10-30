Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-2-1) and William “Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, October 29. The contest pits South El Monte, California’s former world champion and unbeaten contender of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds at lightweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 30.

Advertisements

In the ten-round co-main Santa Ana’s NABO welterweight champion Alexis Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs) defends his strap against Jesus Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. Also on the card, Chimba, Argentina’s Leonela Yudica (17-0-3) defends her IBF flyweight title in a ten-rounder against Monterrey, Mexico’s Arely Mucino (31-3-2, 11 KOs). Plus, undefeated Hector Valdez Jr (15-0, 8 KOs) of Dallas, Texas squares off against unbeaten Max Ornelas (15-0-1, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Joseph Diaz vs William Zepeda

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, October 29

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, October 30

Time: 11 am AEDT

Diaz vs Zepeda free live stream of prelims starts at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the United States and 8 am AEDT in Australia.

Diaz vs Zepeda fight card

Get Diaz vs Zepeda full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Event

Joseph Diaz vs. William Zepeda, 12 rounds, lightweight

Alexis Rocha vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos, 10 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title

Leonela Paola Yudica vs. Arely Mucino, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yudica’s IBF women’s flyweight title

Hector Valdez vs. Max Ornelas, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard

Jorge Chavez vs. Adrian Leyva, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Japhethlee Llamido vs. Pablo Cruz, 8 rounds, featherweight

Jan Salvatierra vs. Robert Ledesma, 4 rounds, flyweight

Asa Stevens vs. Mychaquell Shields, 4 rounds, super bantamweight