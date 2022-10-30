Jake Paul knocks Anderson Silva down, wins by decision (video)

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva battled it out in the main event live on pay-per-view from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday Saturday, October 29. The contest featured YouTuber turned pro boxer up against former UFC middleweight champion in a highly anticipated boxing showdown.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 30.

The scheduled for eight rounds cruiserweight bout, contracted at 187 pounds, went the full distance. Paul came out on top, scoring a unanimous decision, as well as a knockdown in Round 8 along the way. The scores were 77-74, 78-73, 78-73.

“It’s a surreal moment,” said Paul, who improved to 6-0 with 4 KOs. “Hard work pays off. First and foremost, I want to say thank you to Anderson. He was my idol growing up. He inspired me to be great. He was the first celebrity I ever met. Without him, we wouldn’t have had a fight this year. He’s a tough mofo. A legend. I have nothing but respect for him. This just goes to show that anyone watching at home, chase your dreams. It’s never too late. I started boxing two-and-a-half years ago as a pro and just beat one of the greatest ever because I’m obsessed with this.”

Paul landed 51 of 121 power punches (44%), while Silva landed 66 of 176 of his power punches (38%). The difference for Paul was his jab. He threw 215 of them, 140 more than Silva, and landed 32. Paul also was committed to the body, with 30 of his 83 power puncher to the midsection.

“We were just fighting in the clinch, and he got caught on the way out,” Paul said of the knockdown. “He took so many hard shots throughout the whole fight. The dude is a real dog. You see what happens to everyone else that gets hit with that. He’s the toughest guy in the world but I just wanted it more. I’m a real dog and I left it all in the ring.

“They’re going to find something to say. ‘Fight a real boxer.’ I tried. If I were walking on water, people would say that I can’t swim. There’s always going to be haters. There’s always going to be critics. It’s an everyday part of life if you’re doing something and being successful. I don’t worry about it. This is just the start. I want Nate Diaz. Canelo, you too. You guys said, ‘You can’t beat a striker, you can’t beat a legend like Anderson Silva.’ I just did it. So why can’t I beat Canelo?”

The bout featured entertaining two-way action with Paul winning the final three rounds on the judges’ scorecards and Silva, 47, showboating, even dropping into a squat and frog-walking around the ring in the second round as Paul maintained his composure. Paul landed a number of hard right hands in an effort to duplicate the highlight-reel knockout he authored against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley last December on SHOWTIME PPV. But he was effective in landing scoring shots.

Paul, who wore feathered black and white trunks, ripped a three-punch combination that he punctuated with a hard right hand with 1:14 left in the seventh. Paul ended the round landing a sweeping right.

Paul, 25, landed another three-punch combination with a minute left in the sixth, starting down low and working his way up. But Silva (3-2) stormed back with a right uppercut and the two went toe-to-toe and exchanged heavy shots.

