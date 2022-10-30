Search
Joseph Diaz vs William Zepeda full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG

Diaz vs Zepeda: 12-round lightweight bout live stream from Pechanga Arena San Diego

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz and William “El Camarón” Zepeda squared off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, October 29. The twelve-round lightweight contest featured South El Monte, California’s former world champion up against unbeaten contender of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 30.

The scheduled for twelve rounds showdown went the full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 119-109 and one judge had it 118-110, all in favor of Zepeda.

Zepeda was in control of most of the fight, out-landing Diaz and impressing the crowd with his inexhaustible boxing style that has earned him a spot for future title contention.

“I have learned that boxing gives back what you put in,” said William Zepeda. “I have trained hard, have been disciplined, and have listened to my team. Now it is time to rest up and await for what is next for us at this division.”

With the victory by unanimous decision William Zepeda remained undefeated and improved to 27-0, 23 KOs. Joseph Diaz dropped to 32-3-1.

Get Diaz vs Zepeda full fight card results.

