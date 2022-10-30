Katie Taylor came out on top when she faced Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in the main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, October 29. Ireland’s undisputed lightweight champion retained her title by unanimous decision. After ten rounds the scores were 98-92, 99-91 and 100-91.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 30.

With the victory, Taylor improved to 22-0, 6 KO, remained undefeated and retained her IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts. Argentina’s Carabajal dropped to 19-1, 2 KOs and suffered the first defeat in her pro boxing career.

In her previous bout in April, Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano by split decision at Madison Square Garden in New York. In her next outing Ireland’s star is expected to battle it out at Croke Park in Dublin.

