Search
Boxing

Katie Taylor retains undisputed crown by decision against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Undisputed lightweight queen Katie Taylor on top

Katie Taylor came out on top when she faced Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in the main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, October 29. Ireland’s undisputed lightweight champion retained her title by unanimous decision. After ten rounds the scores were 98-92, 99-91 and 100-91.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 30.

With the victory, Taylor improved to 22-0, 6 KO, remained undefeated and retained her IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts. Argentina’s Carabajal dropped to 19-1, 2 KOs and suffered the first defeat in her pro boxing career.

In her previous bout in April, Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano by split decision at Madison Square Garden in New York. In her next outing Ireland’s star is expected to battle it out at Croke Park in Dublin.

Get Taylor vs Carabajal full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097