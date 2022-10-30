Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) and Anderson Silva (3-1) square off in the main event live stream from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, October 29. The contest pits YouTuber turned pro boxer and former UFC middleweight champion. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 30.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Ashton Sylve (7-0, 7 KOs) and Braulio Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KOs) battle it out in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Also on the PPV card Antonio Nieves (20-3-2, 11 KOs) faces fellow-former world title challenger Alexandro Santiago (26-3-5, 13 KOs) in a ten-round rematch at bantamweight. Plus, former UFC fighter Uriah Hall and former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell make their pro boxing debuts in a four-rounder at cruiserweight. Kicking off the action, Mikhail Varshavski aka “Doctor Mike” makes his pro debut against Chris Avila (1-1) also in a four-rounder at cruiserweight.

Among Paul vs Silva undercard bouts, Adrian Rodriguez (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Dominique Griffin (4-2-1, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight, Edgar Ortiz Jr (8-3-2, 4 KOs) goes up against Danny Barrios Flores (10-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at super bantamweight and Jeremiah Milton (6-0, 5 KOs) duels fellow-unbeaten Quintin Sumpter (5-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, October 29

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, October 30

Time: 12 pm AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Paul vs Silva fight card

Get Paul vs Silva full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Chris Avila vs. Mikhail Varshavski, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Undercard

Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Shadasia Green vs. Ogleidis Suarez, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Eliezer Silva vs. Anthony Hannah, 4 rounds, super welterweight