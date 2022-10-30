Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) and Anderson Silva (3-1) square off in the main event live stream from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, October 29. The contest pits YouTuber turned pro boxer and former UFC middleweight champion. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 30.
In the co-main event Ashton Sylve (7-0, 7 KOs) and Braulio Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KOs) battle it out in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Also on the PPV card Antonio Nieves (20-3-2, 11 KOs) faces fellow-former world title challenger Alexandro Santiago (26-3-5, 13 KOs) in a ten-round rematch at bantamweight. Plus, former UFC fighter Uriah Hall and former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell make their pro boxing debuts in a four-rounder at cruiserweight. Kicking off the action, Mikhail Varshavski aka “Doctor Mike” makes his pro debut against Chris Avila (1-1) also in a four-rounder at cruiserweight.
Among Paul vs Silva undercard bouts, Adrian Rodriguez (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Dominique Griffin (4-2-1, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight, Edgar Ortiz Jr (8-3-2, 4 KOs) goes up against Danny Barrios Flores (10-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at super bantamweight and Jeremiah Milton (6-0, 5 KOs) duels fellow-unbeaten Quintin Sumpter (5-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, October 29
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, October 30
Time: 12 pm AEDT
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Schedule is available on the event broadcast page
Paul vs Silva fight card
Get Paul vs Silva full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main Card
- Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
- Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves, 10 rounds, bantamweight
- Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
- Chris Avila vs. Mikhail Varshavski, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
Anderson Silva: Jake Paul is younger than me, but I’m a superhero
Undercard
- Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Shadasia Green vs. Ogleidis Suarez, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
- Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
- Eliezer Silva vs. Anthony Hannah, 4 rounds, super welterweight