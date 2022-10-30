Richard Torrez Jr (4-0, 4 KOs) of Tulare, California dominated and stopped Egypt-born Ahmed Samir Hefny (13-3, 5 KOs) representation Brooklyn, New York when the pair squared off at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, October 29. The bout was featured on the top of Lomachenko vs Ortiz preliminary card live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 30.

Torrez joined his Olympic teammates in the win column. After a second-round stoppage and a pair of first-round knockouts to start his pro career, Torrez saw the third round for the first time. Hefny was knocked down with a left hand in the second, and the onslaught continued in the third until referee Arthur Mercante stepped in.

Get Lomachenko vs Ortiz full fight card results.