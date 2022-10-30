Search
Boxing

Richard Torrez Jr dominates & stops Ahmed Samir Hefny in Round 3 (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Lomachenko vs Ortiz

Richard Torrez Jr (4-0, 4 KOs) of Tulare, California dominated and stopped Egypt-born Ahmed Samir Hefny (13-3, 5 KOs) representation Brooklyn, New York when the pair squared off at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, October 29. The bout was featured on the top of Lomachenko vs Ortiz preliminary card live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 30.

Torrez joined his Olympic teammates in the win column. After a second-round stoppage and a pair of first-round knockouts to start his pro career, Torrez saw the third round for the first time. Hefny was knocked down with a left hand in the second, and the onslaught continued in the third until referee Arthur Mercante stepped in.

Get Lomachenko vs Ortiz full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097