Robeisy Ramirez TKO’s Jose Matias Romero in Round 9 (video)

Cuba’s two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) dominated and stopped Argentina’s Jose Matias Romero (26-2, 9 KOs) at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, October 29. The bout served as the co-feature to Lomachenko vs Ortiz card live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Kayo in Australia, and FITE in other countries.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 30.

The scheduled for ten rounds featherweight showdown didn’t go the full distance. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 2 minutes and 20 seconds into the ninth round after Ramirez delivered a number of unanswered heavy strikes on his late replacement opponent.

With the victory by TKO Ramirez remained undefeated, improved to 11-1, 7 KOs as well as retained his USBA and WBO Global belts. Romero dropped to 26-3, 9 KOs.

Ramirez outlanded Romero in power punches, 129-32, including a 19-3 advantage in the ninth round. He is now targeting a featherweight world title shot in early 2023.

“We know that Matias is a fighter who is slick, who knows how to survive inside the ring, and that was his plan. I hurt him early, but then we tried to get him out early. And then, Ismael Salas, who is my strategist… he is a chess master. He’s moving the pieces in there, and finally we were able to do it properly and get him out of there,” Ramirez said. “I think the result speaks for itself. I got the stoppage, sent a message, and in the end, if {Emanuel} Navarrete is no longer the champion at 126 pounds, if he’s fighting Oscar Valdez for the championship at 130 pounds, then I got next at 126, and I want that belt.”

