Lomachenko vs Ortiz results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, full fight card

Vasiliy Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) and Jamaine Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, October 29. The contest pits Ukraine’s three-weight world champion and unbeaten contender of Worcester, MA. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds at lightweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 30.
In the co-main Cuba’s two-time Olympic champion Robeisy Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) and Argentina’s Jose Matias Romero (26-2, 9 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Among Lomachenko vs Ortiz undercard bouts, Richard Torrez Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) faces Ahmed Samir Hefny (13-2, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight, Nico Ali Walsh (6-0, 5 KOs) meets Billy Wagner (5-2, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at middleweight and Tiger Johnson (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on Esteban Garcia (15-1, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, October 29
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, October 30
Time: 11 am AEDT
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Schedule is available on the event broadcast page
Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Lomachenko vs Ortiz from practically anywhere.
Lomachenko vs Ortiz fight card
Get Lomachenko vs Ortiz full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 12 rounds, lightweight
- Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jose Matias Romero, 10 rounds, featherweight
- Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jose Matias Romero, 10 rounds, featherweight
Preliminary card
- Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Ahmed Samir Hefny, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Duke Ragan vs. Luis Lebron, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Nico Ali Walsh vs. Billy Wagner, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Tiger Johnson vs. Esteban Garcia, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
- Troy Isley vs. Quincy LaVallais, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
- Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Barrera, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Haven Brady Jr. vs. Eric Mondragon, 8 rounds, junior lightweight