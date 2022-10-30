UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen aka UFC Vegas 63 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in Australia.

Advertisements

The main event is a five-round featherweight battle between No. 5-ranked Calvin Kattar (23-6) and No. 6-ranked Arnold Allen (18-1). The co-main is a welterweight clash between Tim Means (32-13-1, 1 NC) and Max Griffin (18-9).

Also on the card, Jared Vanderaa (12-9) takes on Waldo Cortes-Acosta (7-0) at heavyweight. As well, Tresean Gore (4-2) goes up against Josh Fremd (9-3) at middleweight. In addition, Khalil Rountree Jr. (11-5) and Dustin Jacoby (18-5-1) square off at light heavyweight. The full UFC Vegas 63 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, October 29

Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Sunday, October 30

Main Card: 10 am AEDT

Prelims: 7 am AEDT

MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen results

Get UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Max Griffin vs. Tim Means

Jared Vanderaa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore

Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Preliminary card

Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Jun Yong Park vs. Joseph Holmes

Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia

Cody Durden vs. Carlos Mota

Christian Rodriguez def. Joshua Weems by submission (anaconda choke, R1 at 4:07)