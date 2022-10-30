UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen aka UFC Vegas 63 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in Australia.
The main event is a five-round featherweight battle between No. 5-ranked Calvin Kattar (23-6) and No. 6-ranked Arnold Allen (18-1). The co-main is a welterweight clash between Tim Means (32-13-1, 1 NC) and Max Griffin (18-9).
Also on the card, Jared Vanderaa (12-9) takes on Waldo Cortes-Acosta (7-0) at heavyweight. As well, Tresean Gore (4-2) goes up against Josh Fremd (9-3) at middleweight. In addition, Khalil Rountree Jr. (11-5) and Dustin Jacoby (18-5-1) square off at light heavyweight. The full UFC Vegas 63 fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, October 29
Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, October 30
Main Card: 10 am AEDT
Prelims: 7 am AEDT
MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen from practically anywhere.
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen results
Get UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen
- Max Griffin vs. Tim Means
- Jared Vanderaa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
- Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Preliminary card
- Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
- Jun Yong Park vs. Joseph Holmes
- Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia
- Cody Durden vs. Carlos Mota
- Christian Rodriguez def. Joshua Weems by submission (anaconda choke, R1 at 4:07)