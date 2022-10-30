Search
UFC Vegas 63 results, Kattar vs Allen

Stream UFC Fight Night Kattar vs Allen live results from Las Vegas
Calvin Kattar vs Arnold Allen faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen aka UFC Vegas 63 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 29, which makes it Sunday October 30 in Australia.

The main event is a five-round featherweight battle between No. 5-ranked Calvin Kattar (23-6) and No. 6-ranked Arnold Allen (18-1). The co-main is a welterweight clash between Tim Means (32-13-1, 1 NC) and Max Griffin (18-9).

Also on the card, Jared Vanderaa (12-9) takes on Waldo Cortes-Acosta (7-0) at heavyweight. As well, Tresean Gore (4-2) goes up against Josh Fremd (9-3) at middleweight. In addition, Khalil Rountree Jr. (11-5) and Dustin Jacoby (18-5-1) square off at light heavyweight. The full UFC Vegas 63 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, October 29
Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, October 30
Main Card: 10 am AEDT
Prelims: 7 am AEDT

MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen results

Get UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen
  • Max Griffin vs. Tim Means
  • Jared Vanderaa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
  • Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Preliminary card

  • Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
  • Jun Yong Park vs. Joseph Holmes
  • Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia
  • Cody Durden vs. Carlos Mota
  • Christian Rodriguez def. Joshua Weems by submission (anaconda choke, R1 at 4:07)
Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

