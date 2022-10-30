Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz full fight video highlights

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jamaine Ortiz battled it out in the main event at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, October 29. The contest featured three-division world champion of Ukraine up against unbeaten contender of Worcester, MA. The pair met in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at lightweight.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 30.

Ortiz came out firing his jab in the opening round, as Lomachenko sustained some bruising under his right eye. Lomachenko stunned Ortiz momentarily in the third round, but the underdog hung tough and was even on two scorecards and ahead by two points on the other at the fight’s halfway mark. Two of the judges had Lomachenko sweeping the final six rounds in a tale of two fights. Lomachenko outlanded Ortiz, 125-122.

In the end the scores were 115-113, 116-112 and 117-111, all in favor of “Loma”.

With the victory by unanimous decision Vasiliy Lomachenko improved to 17-2, 11 KOs and secures the third win in a row. Jamaine Ortiz drops to 16-1-1, 8 KOs and suffered the first career defeat.

In his next fight Lomachenko is expected to face reigning undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, who was seated ringside to scout his potential foe.

“I’m happy. I’m happy to come back in the ring and make this a great show,” Lomachenko said. “Thank you to my fans for the support. You know what motivated me. Four belts!

“Look, I’m ready. I’m ready for any option.”

Midway through Lomachenko’s post-fight interview, he was joined in the ring by Haney, who also welcomed the challenge.

“I think it wasn’t the best performance, but I know if me and Loma were to fight, we’d see a better version on the night,” Haney said. “Congratulations, and hopefully we can get it on.”

Added Top Rank chairman Bob Arum: “The fight to make in the lightweight division is Haney versus Lomachenko, and we will do everything we can to make the undisputed championship showdown that all fight fans want to see. They are the world’s premier lightweights, and it would be a fantastic battle.”

Get Lomachenko vs Ortiz full fight card results.