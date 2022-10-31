Search
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez date, time, tickets, where to watch, undercard

Bivol vs Ramirez time, tickets, undercard info set
Dmitry Bivol | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Bivol vs Ramirez at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) square off in the main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, November 5. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features reigning WBA light heavyweight champion up against mandatory challenger and former WBO super middleweight titleholder. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 6.

In the ten-round co-main event Chantelle Cameron (16-0, 8 KOs) and Jessica McCaskill (12-2, 5 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed super bantamweight title. Also on the card, Zelfa Barrett (28-1, 16 KOs) and Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (16-0-1, 13 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder for the vacant IBF super featherweight belt. In addition, Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (2-0, 2 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight strap in a ten-rounder against Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (12-1-1, 1 KO). The full lineup can be found below.

Bivol vs Ramirez tickets

Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, November 5 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE are on sale.

Bivol vs Ramirez tickets can be purchased via StubHub.

How to watch Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez

Boxing fans can watch Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, November 5. The start time is yet to be confirmed and expected at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the United States and 4 pm GMT in the United Kingdom

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US and 7 pm GMT in the UK.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bivol vs Ramirez from practically anywhere.

How to watch Bivol vs Ramirez in Australia

The date when Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez airs live on DAZN in Australia is Sunday, November 6. The start time is yet to be confirmed and expected at 2 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 5 am AEDT.

Bivol vs Ramirez fight card

The current Bivol vs Ramirez fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

  • Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title
  • Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – undisputed title, Cameron’s WBC and IBF titles, vacant WBO and WBA titles
  • Zelfa Barrett vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant IBF super featherweight title
  • Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title

Zurdo Ramirez: I expect the very best Dmitry Bivol for this fight

  • Kal Yafai vs. Jerald Paclar, 10 rounds, bantamweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. TBA, lightweight
  • Aqib Fiaz vs. Diego Valtierra, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Fahad Al Bloushi vs. TBA, super featherweight
  • Majid Al Naqbi vs. TBA, lightweight
  • Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. TBA, super flyweight
