Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) square off in the main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, November 5. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features reigning WBA light heavyweight champion up against mandatory challenger and former WBO super middleweight titleholder. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 6.

In the ten-round co-main event Chantelle Cameron (16-0, 8 KOs) and Jessica McCaskill (12-2, 5 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed super bantamweight title. Also on the card, Zelfa Barrett (28-1, 16 KOs) and Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (16-0-1, 13 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder for the vacant IBF super featherweight belt. In addition, Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (2-0, 2 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight strap in a ten-rounder against Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (12-1-1, 1 KO). The full lineup can be found below.

Bivol vs Ramirez tickets

Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, November 5 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE are on sale.

Bivol vs Ramirez tickets can be purchased via StubHub.

How to watch Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez

Boxing fans can watch Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, November 5. The start time is yet to be confirmed and expected at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the United States and 4 pm GMT in the United Kingdom

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US and 7 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Bivol vs Ramirez in Australia

The date when Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez airs live on DAZN in Australia is Sunday, November 6. The start time is yet to be confirmed and expected at 2 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 5 am AEDT.

Bivol vs Ramirez fight card

The current Bivol vs Ramirez fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – undisputed title, Cameron’s WBC and IBF titles, vacant WBO and WBA titles

Zelfa Barrett vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant IBF super featherweight title

Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title

Kal Yafai vs. Jerald Paclar, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Campbell Hatton vs. TBA, lightweight

Aqib Fiaz vs. Diego Valtierra, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Fahad Al Bloushi vs. TBA, super featherweight

Majid Al Naqbi vs. TBA, lightweight

Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. TBA, super flyweight