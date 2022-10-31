David Morrell Jr (7-0, 6 KOs) and Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) battle it out in the twelve-round main event at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, November 5. The championship bout features Santa Clara, Cuba-born unbeaten local fan-favorite defending his WBA super middleweight title against Kazakhstan’s undefeated mandatory challenger residing in Las Vegas. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 6.

The co-main event is a ten-round middleweight battle between Cuba’s Yoelvis Gomez (6-0, 5 KOs), fighting out of Las Vegas and Dominican Republic-born former unified world champion Jeison Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KOs), fighting out of Miami. The ten-round middleweight telecast opener pits unbeaten Ukraine native residing in Poland Fiodor Czerkaszyn (20-0, 13 KOs) and born in Kingston, Jamaica Gallimore Nathaniel Gallimore (22-5-1, 17 KOs), fighting out of Chicago.

Among the Morrell vs Yerbossynuly undercard bouts, Andre Dirrell (28-3, 18 KOs) and Yunieski Gonzalez (21-4, 17 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Julian Williams (27-3-1, 16 KOs) takes on Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla (18-11-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-1, 8 KOs) faces Kent Cruz (16-0-2, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Ablaikhan Zhussupov (2-0, 1 KOs) meets Demarcus Layton (8-3-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly tickets

David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, November 5 at The Armory in Minneapolis are on sale.

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and StubHub.

How to watch David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly in the United States

Boxing fans can watch David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly live stream on Showtime. The fight date is Saturday, November 5. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT .

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly in Australia & other countries

David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly broadcast details for Australia and other countries is yet to be announced. Live stream is expected on PBC channel on FITE (following a number of previously streamed Premier Boxing Champions events) – subject to confirmation.

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, November 6 at 12 pm AEDT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2 pm AEDT.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Morrell vs Yerbossynuly from practically anywhere.

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events has been scheduled for Morrell vs Yerbossynuly Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (CT).

Thursday, November 3

The final Morrell vs Yerbossynuly pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, November 3 at W Minneapolis – The Foshay – Greatroom 2. The start time is 1 pm CT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Friday, November 4

The official Morrell vs Yerbossynuly weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, November 4 at W Minneapolis – The Foshay – Greatroom 2. The start time is 1 pm CT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Saturday, November 5

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly fight date is on Saturday, November 5. The location is The Armory in Minneapolis. Doors open 4:30 pm CT. The first fight begins at 5 pm CT. Morrell vs Yerbossynuly telecast on Showtime begins at 8 pm CT.

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly fight card

The current Morrell vs Yerbossynuly lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Jeison Rosario vs. Brian Mendoza, 10 rounds, middleweight

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Andre Dirrell vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Julian Williams vs. Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Enriko Gogokhia vs. Kent Cruz, 8 rounds, lightweight

Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Demarcus Layton, 6 rounds, welterweight

Demler Zamora vs. Clay Burns, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Jose Perez vs. Angel Luna, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Yoenis Tellez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Maximus Garland vs. Alex Cortez, 4 rounds, welterweight