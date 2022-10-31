UFC Vegas 64 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 5, which makes it Sunday November 6 in Australia. The main event is an all-Brazilian five-round women’s strawweight battle between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos.
Marina Rodriguez (16-1-2) won four bouts in a row. In her previous outing she took a split decsion against Yan Xiaonan. Prior to that No. 3-ranked strawweight contender and No. 8 women’s pound-for-pound earned a pair of wins by UD against Mackenzie Dern and Michelle Waterson, and stopped Amanda Ribas in the second round.
No. 7-ranked Amanda Lemos (12-2-1) won her previous bout by submission in the second round against Waterson. Before that she suffered the defeat via first-round submission against Jessica Andrade, which snapped her five-win streak.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.
In the co-main event Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez battle it out at welterweight. No. 13 Magny (26-9) of Brooklyn, New York is looking to rebound from the defeat by submission in the second round against Shavkat Rakhmonov. No. 14 Rodriguez (17-2) of Alhambra, California secured four straight victories, most recently taking a split decision against Li Jingliang.
Among other UFC Vegas 64 main card bouts Chase Sherman (16-10) faces Josh Parisian (15-5) at heavyweight, Tagir Ulanbekov (14-2) takes on Nate Maness (14-2) at flyweight and Grant Dawson (18-1-1) meets Mark O. Madsen (12-0) at lightweight. In addition, Jailton Almeida (17-2) duels Max Grishin (32-9-2) at 220 lbs catchweight.
The preliminary card features Darrick Minner (26-13) up against Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (38-10) at featherweight, Miranda Maverick (12-4) faceoff Shanna Young (8-5) at women’s flyweight and Mario Bautista (10-2) versus Benito Lopez (10-1) at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos card
The current UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos
- Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness
- Mark Madsen vs. Grant Dawson
- Maxim Grishin vs. Jailton Almeida
Preliminary card
- Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
- Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young
- Benito Lopez vs. Mario Bautista
- Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey
- Johnny Munoz Jr vs. Liudvik Sholinian
- Jake Hadley vs. Carlos Candelario
- Tamires Vidal vs. Ramona Pascual