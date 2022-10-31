UFC Vegas 64 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 5, which makes it Sunday November 6 in Australia. The main event is an all-Brazilian five-round women’s strawweight battle between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos.

Marina Rodriguez (16-1-2) won four bouts in a row. In her previous outing she took a split decsion against Yan Xiaonan. Prior to that No. 3-ranked strawweight contender and No. 8 women’s pound-for-pound earned a pair of wins by UD against Mackenzie Dern and Michelle Waterson, and stopped Amanda Ribas in the second round.

No. 7-ranked Amanda Lemos (12-2-1) won her previous bout by submission in the second round against Waterson. Before that she suffered the defeat via first-round submission against Jessica Andrade, which snapped her five-win streak.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez battle it out at welterweight. No. 13 Magny (26-9) of Brooklyn, New York is looking to rebound from the defeat by submission in the second round against Shavkat Rakhmonov. No. 14 Rodriguez (17-2) of Alhambra, California secured four straight victories, most recently taking a split decision against Li Jingliang.

Among other UFC Vegas 64 main card bouts Chase Sherman (16-10) faces Josh Parisian (15-5) at heavyweight, Tagir Ulanbekov (14-2) takes on Nate Maness (14-2) at flyweight and Grant Dawson (18-1-1) meets Mark O. Madsen (12-0) at lightweight. In addition, Jailton Almeida (17-2) duels Max Grishin (32-9-2) at 220 lbs catchweight.

The preliminary card features Darrick Minner (26-13) up against Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (38-10) at featherweight, Miranda Maverick (12-4) faceoff Shanna Young (8-5) at women’s flyweight and Mario Bautista (10-2) versus Benito Lopez (10-1) at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos card

The current UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness

Mark Madsen vs. Grant Dawson

Maxim Grishin vs. Jailton Almeida

Preliminary card

Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Benito Lopez vs. Mario Bautista

Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Johnny Munoz Jr vs. Liudvik Sholinian

Jake Hadley vs. Carlos Candelario

Tamires Vidal vs. Ramona Pascual