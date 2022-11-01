Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva full fight card highlights (video)

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul came out on top when he faced and defeated MMA legend Anderson Silva by unanimous decision in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, October 29. Check out some of the best moments from the entire Showtime PPV card up top.

Among other bouts Chris Avila defeated Mikhail Varshavski by unanimous decision, Uriah Hall scored a UD against Le’Veon Bell and Alexandro Santiago stopped Antonio Nieves via RTD. In addition, Ashton Sylve knocked out Braulio Rodriguez in the first round.

