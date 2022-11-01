Justis Huni (6-0, 4 KOs) and Kiki Toa Leutele (8-1-2, 7 KOs) square off in the main event at Nissan Arena in Nathan, QLD on Friday, November 4. The ten-round boxing match features Australia’s IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Oriental heavyweight titleholder defending his belts against challenger from New Zealand. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

Huni was in action in June when he defeated Joseph Goodall by unanimous decision. Leutele last fought also in June when he stopped Lui Te’o in the second round.

The ten-round co-main event pits UK-born representing New Zealand Jerome Pampellone (14-0, 8 KOs) and France native representing Australia Faris Chevalier (13-2, 7 KOs). The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF Australasia light heavyweight title.

Also on the card, Clay AJ Waterman (7-0, 7 KOs) faces Mitchell Whitelaw (5-7-2, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at light heavyweight, Benjamin Bommber (4-0, 4 KOs) takes on Ankush Hooda (4-1-1, 1 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight and Ben Horn (4-5) meets Campbell Somerville (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Billy Polkinghorn makes his pro-boxing debut against Broby Martin (0-1) in a four-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Huni vs Leutele tickets

Justis Huni vs Kiki Toa Leutele tickets to witness all the action on Friday, November 4 at Nissan Arena in Nathan, QLD are on sale.

Huni vs Leutele tickets can be purchased via Ticketek.

How to watch Justis Huni vs Kiki Toa Leutele

Boxing fans can watch Huni vs Leutele live stream on Kayo. The date is Friday, November 4. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm AEDT.

Huni vs Leutele fight card

The full Huni vs Leutele fight card looks as the following:

Justis Huni vs. Kiki Toa Leutele, 10 rounds, heavyweight – Huni’s IBF Pan Pacific & WBO oriental titles

Jerome Pampellone vs. Faris Chevalier, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant IBF Australasia title

Clay AJ Waterman vs. Mitchell Whitelaw, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Benjamin Bommber vs. Ankush Hooda, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Ben Horn vs. Campbell Somerville, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Billy Polkinghorn vs. Broby Martin, 4 rounds, lightweight