Kenshiro Teraji (19-1, 11 KOs) and Hiroto Kyoguchi (16-0, 11 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Tuesday, November 1. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world light flyweight championship unification. An-all Japanese contest features reigning WBC champion up against WBA titleholder.

In the twelve-round co-main event Jonathan Gonzalez (26-3-1, 14 KOs) defends his WBO light flyweight title against Shokichi Iwata (9-0, 6 KOs). Also on the card Junto Nakatani (23-0, 18 KOs) goes up against Francisco Rodriguez Jr (36-5-1, 25 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior bantamweight. In addition, Shuichiro Yoshino (15-0, 11 KOs) and Masayoshi Nakatani (20-2, 14 KOs) faceoff in a twelve-rounder for WBO Asia Pacific lightweight belt. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Kenshiro Teraji vs Hiroto Kyoguchi

USA

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Tuesday, November 1

Time: 6:30 am ET / 3:30 am PT

UK & Europe

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Tuesday, November 1

Time: 10:30 am GMT / 11:30 am CET

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Teraji vs Kyoguchi from practically anywhere.

Teraji vs Kyoguchi fight card

Get Teraji vs Kyoguchi full fight card and results below.

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Teraji’s WBC light flyweight title, Kyoguchi’s WBA light flyweight title

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Shokichi Iwata, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Gonzalez’s WBO light flyweight title

Junto Nakatani vs. Francisco Rodriguez Jr, 10 rounds, junior bantamweight

Shuichiro Yoshino vs. Masayoshi Nakatani, 12 rounds, lightweight – for WBO Asia Pacific lightweight title

Koshi Fujisaki vs. Yudai Murakami, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Excell James Junior vs. Kosei Numata, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Kenshiro Teraji vs Hiroto Kyoguchi results

Excell James Junior def. Kosei Numata by unanimous decision (39-36, 38-37, 38-37)

Yudai Murakami def. Koshi Fujisaki by technical decision (R5, 50-46, 50-46, 50-46)

Shuichiro Yoshino def. Masayoshi Nakatani by TKO (R6)

Junto Nakatani def. Francisco Rodriguez Jr by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 99-90)

Jonathan Gonzalez def. Shokichi Iwata by unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 117-111)

Kenshiro Teraji def. Hiroto Kyoguchi by KO (R7)