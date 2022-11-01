Sonny Bill Williams and Mark Hunt square off in a boxing match at Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, NSW on Saturday, November 5. The eight-round heavyweight contest pits New Zealand-Australian sports legends, as dual rugby international superstar turned pro boxer goes up against former K-1 kickboxing and UFC fighter. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Also on the card a trio of heavyweight bouts featuring Tevita Pangai Junior up against Jeremiah Tupai-Ui, Isaac Meehan faceoff Kenny Niko and Junior Tafa versus Michael Seko. As well, Nathan Singh takes on Robert Lale at super bantamweight and Cole Smith duels Travis Druce at super welterweight. Plus, Abdul Abdulrahman and Malakai Marama battle it out at super middleweight. In addition, Khalid Baker is in action at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

SBW vs Mark tickets

SBW vs Mark Hunt tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, November 5 at Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, NSW are on sale.

SBW vs Mark tickets can be purchased via Ticketek.

How to watch SBW vs Mark Hunt

Boxing fans can watch Sonny Bill Williams vs Mark Hunt live stream on Stan Event. The date is Saturday, November 5. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $60.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm AEDT.

SBW vs Mark Fight Week

A number of events have been scheduled for SBW vs Mark Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in Sydney, NSW can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, November 2

SBW vs Mark open training session is on Wednesday, November 2 at Elouera Tony Mundine GYm, Redfern. The start time is 11 am.

Thursday, November 3

The final SBW vs Mark pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, November 3 at Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney. The press conference start time is 11 am.

Friday, November 4

SBW vs Mark public weigh-in is on Friday, November 4 at Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney. The weigh-in start time is 11 am.

Saturday, November 5

SBW vs Mark fight date is Saturday, November 5. The location is Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, NSW. The start time is 6 pm.

SBW vs Mark fight card

The current SBW vs Mark fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Sonny Bill Williams vs. Mark Hunt, heavyweight

Tevita Pangai Junior vs. Jeremiah Tupai-Ui, heavyweight

Khalid Baker vs. TBA, heavyweight

Isaac Meehan vs. Kenny Niko, heavyweight

Nathan Singh vs. Robert Lale, super bantamweight

Junior Tafa vs. Michael Seko, heavyweight

Cole Smith vs. Travis Druce, super welterweight

Abdul Abdulrahman vs. Malakai Marama, super middleweight