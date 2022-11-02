Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez public workout (video)

square off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, November 5. Kicking off the Fight Week, the fighters host a public workout.

Also partaking in the workout, other fighters battling it out on the night, including Majid Al Naqbi, Fahad Al Bloushi, Aqib Fiaz, Campbell Hatton, Sultan Al Nuaimi, Kal Yafai, Rohan Rodriguez Garcia, Galal Yafai, Jessica McCaskill, Chantelle Cameron, Zelfa Barrett and Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov. Video is available up top.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through StubHub.

In Australia Bivol vs Ramirez airs live on Sunday, November 6.

Fans can watch Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez live on DAZN.

