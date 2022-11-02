Search
Boxing

Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez public workout (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Bivol vs Ramirez at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE

square off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, November 5. Kicking off the Fight Week, the fighters host a public workout.

Also partaking in the workout, other fighters battling it out on the night, including Majid Al Naqbi, Fahad Al Bloushi, Aqib Fiaz, Campbell Hatton, Sultan Al Nuaimi, Kal Yafai, Rohan Rodriguez Garcia, Galal Yafai, Jessica McCaskill, Chantelle Cameron, Zelfa Barrett and Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov. Video is available up top.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through StubHub.

In Australia Bivol vs Ramirez airs live on Sunday, November 6.

Zurdo Ramirez: I expect the very best Dmitry Bivol for this fight

Fans can watch Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez live on DAZN.

Get the full fight card and start time.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097