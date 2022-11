UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 5. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 6.

In the main event No. 3 Marina Rodriguez (16-1-2) and No. 7 Amanda Lemos (12-2-1) square off in a five-round battle at women’s strawweight. In the co-main event No. 13 Neil Magny (26-9) and No. 14 Daniel Rodriguez (17-2) battle it out at welterweight.

Also on the card Josh Parisian (15-5) takes on Chase Sherman (16-10) at heavyweight, Tagir Ulanbekov (14-2) faces Nate Maness (14-2) at flyweight and Mark Madsen (12-0) meets Grant Dawson (18-1-1) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, November 5. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 64 Australia time, Rodriguez vs Lemos

In Australia UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 6. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEDT.

UFC Vegas 64 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness

Mark Madsen vs. Grant Dawson

Preliminary card

Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Benito Lopez vs. Mario Bautista

Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Johnny Munoz Jr vs. Liudvik Sholinian

Jake Hadley vs. Carlos Candelario

Tamires Vidal vs. Ramona Pascual