Bellator 288 full fight card set for Nov 18 in Chicago

Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 airs live from Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Friday, November 18. The main card features two titles fights live on Showtime, following the preliminary action on YouTube. The full lineup of action has been announced today.

In the main event incumbent light heavyweight titlist Vadim Nemkov (15-2, 1 NC) immediately rematches No. 1-ranked Corey Anderson (16-5, 1 NC) in the Bellator light heavyweight World Grand Prix Final. In the co-main event Patricky “Pitbull” (24-10) defends his lightweight belt against undefeated No. 1-ranked Usman Nurmagomedov (15-0).

In an update to the main card, former featherweight title challenger and No. 7-ranked Daniel Weichel (42-13) faces promotional newcomer Timur Khizriev (11-0), who steps in to replace fellow Dagestani fighter Akhmed Magomedov (10-0, 1 NC).

Bellator 288 tickets can be purchased via StubHub, TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Bellator 288 prelims

Joining Bellator 288 will be one of Bellator’s brightest prospects, undefeated 26-year-old light heavyweight Sullivan Cauley (4-0). The protégé of Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader and No. 10-ranked light heavyweight will face fellow unbeaten American Jay Radick (3-0). Cauley will put his four-fight, first-round knockout streak on the line in this preliminary bout as he welcomes the six-foot-five Radick to the Bellator cage.

In an all-Brazilian lightweight matchup guaranteed to deliver fireworks, the always entertaining Killys Mota (13-3) will look to build off his Bellator 282 victory over Dan Moret (15-8) against promotional newcomer and countryman Jairo “Mumuzinho” Pachecho (7-0). Mota has taken his game to the next level after joining American Top Team, and his potential to disrupt the division is evidenced by his past wins over Moret, Mandel Nallo, and Bobby Lee. Opposite him will be Pachecho, who at just 25 years old has looked sensational through seven professional outings. The Bellator debutant seeks to add a third straight stoppage to his resume in Chicago.

Additionally, a featherweight bout between highly-touted undefeated American Kickboxing Academy black belt Laid Anderson (2-0) and one-time Bellator alumnus Rob Fenicle (2-2) will take place on the preliminary portion of Bellator 288.

The full Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 fight card can be found below.

Bellator 288 fight card

Main Card

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson – Nemkov’s Bellator light heavyweight title, light heavyweight Grand Prix final

Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Usman Nurmagomedov – Freire’s Bellator MMA lightweight title

Daniel Weichel vs. Timur Khizriev

Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James

Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli

Undercard

Otto Rodrigues vs. Khasan Askhabov

Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Connor Fallon

Killys Mota vs. Jairo Pacheco

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo

Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam

Lucas Brennan vs. Nick Talavera

Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick

Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker

Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle

Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader

Vladimir Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg