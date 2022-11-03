David Morrell Jr (7-0, 6 KOs) defends his WBA super middleweight title against Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) in the twelve-round championship main event at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday November 5, which makes it Sunday November 6 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and StubHub.

Other boxing fans can watch David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly live stream on Showtime in the United States. Subject to confirmation, live stream is also expected on FITE in Australia and other countries.

In the co-main event, Brian Mendoza (20-2, 14 KOs) and Jeison Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at middleweight. Opening the telecast is a ten-round bout between Fiodor Czerkaszyn (20-0, 13 KOs) and Nathaniel Gallimore (22-5-1, 17 KOs) at middleweight.

Get Morrell vs Yerbossynuly full fight card.