Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Bivol vs Ramirez at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) faces Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) in the twelve-round world championship main event live on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday November 5, which makes it Sunday November 6 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Bivol vs Ramirez start time, how to watch, undercard

Bivol vs Ramirez tickets can be purchased via StubHub.

The co-main event is a ten-round battle between Chantelle Cameron (16-0, 8 KOs) and Jessica McCaskill (12-2, 5 KOs) for the undisputed super bantamweight title. Also on the card, Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (16-0-1, 13 KOs) meets Zelfa Barrett (28-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant IBF super featherweight belt. In addition, Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (2-0, 2 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight strap against Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (12-1-1, 1 KO) in a ten-round bout.

Get Bivol vs Ramirez full fight card.

