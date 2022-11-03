Sonny Bill Williams & Mark Hunt primed for boxing clash (video)

Sonny Bill Williams and Mark Hunt battle it out in the main event at Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, NSW on Saturday, November 5. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds heavyweight boxing clash live on Stan Event. Two days away from the bout the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference.

At the press conference New Zealand-Australian sports legends previewed their upcoming showdown. They were joined by undercard fighter Tevita Pangai Jnr and boxing legend David Tua, respectively. Check out below what the participants had to say.

‘He’s a phenomenal athlete but he’ll have to earn my respect in the ring’

“There’s a saying in boxing that your power is the last thing to go,” said dual rugby international superstar turned pro boxer Sonny Bill Williams. “I grew up watching Mark Hunt and Ray Sefo and those were the guys you tried to emulate at school. Not getting into fights every day but the David Tua, Mark Hunt left hook, walk-off knockout. God willing that doesn’t happen on Saturday night. It’s exciting, it’s daunting, there’s anxiety – all of it.”

K-1 kickboxing and UFC fighter Mark Hunt said: “Sonny hasn’t faced anyone as tough as I am. He’s used to the big stage and the bright lights but fighting is different. We all know that. I’ve been fighting since I came out of the womb. It’s a special occasion for me to be hopefully hanging up the gloves. I’m thankful that it’s Sonny Bill. He’s a phenomenal athlete but he’ll have to earn my respect in the ring. I’ve got a lot left I’d say and hopefully I’ve got one on the weekend.”

