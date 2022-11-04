Search
David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly weigh-in results (video)

David Morrell Jr defends WBA super middleweight title against Aidos Yerbossynuly at The Armory

Unbeaten local fan-favorite David Morrell Jr (7-0, 6 KOs) defends his WBA super middleweight title against undefeated challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) in the twelve-round championship main event at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday November 5, which makes it Sunday November 6 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly live stream on Showtime in the United States. Live stream is also expected on FITE in Australia and other countries, subject to confirmation.

In the co-main event, Brian Mendoza (20-2, 14 KOs) takes on former unified world champion Jeison Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KOs) in a ten-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Nathaniel Gallimore (22-5-1, 17 KOs) squares off against unbeaten Fiodor Czerkaszyn (20-0, 13 KOs) in the ten-round middleweight telecast opener.

Get Morrell vs Yerbossynuly full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly fight card

Main card

  • David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title
  • Jeison Rosario vs. Brian Mendoza, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, 10 rounds, middleweight

David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly start time, tickets, how to watch

Undercard

  • Andre Dirrell vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Julian Williams vs. Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Enriko Gogokhia vs. Kent Cruz, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims

  • Demler Zamora vs. Clay Burns, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Yoenis Tellez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Demarcus Layton, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Jose Perez vs. Angel Luna, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Maximus Garland vs. Alex Cortez, 4 rounds, welterweight
