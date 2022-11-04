David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly weigh-in results (video)

Unbeaten local fan-favorite David Morrell Jr (7-0, 6 KOs) defends his WBA super middleweight title against undefeated challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) in the twelve-round championship main event at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday November 5, which makes it Sunday November 6 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Boxing fans can watch David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly live stream on Showtime in the United States. Live stream is also expected on FITE in Australia and other countries, subject to confirmation.
In the co-main event, Brian Mendoza (20-2, 14 KOs) takes on former unified world champion Jeison Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KOs) in a ten-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Nathaniel Gallimore (22-5-1, 17 KOs) squares off against unbeaten Fiodor Czerkaszyn (20-0, 13 KOs) in the ten-round middleweight telecast opener.
Tickets for Morrell vs Yerbossynuly can be purchased through Vivid Seats and StubHub.
Get Morrell vs Yerbossynuly full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.
Morrell vs Yerbossynuly fight card
Main card
- David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title
- Jeison Rosario vs. Brian Mendoza, 10 rounds, middleweight
- Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, 10 rounds, middleweight
David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly start time, tickets, how to watch
Undercard
- Andre Dirrell vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
- Julian Williams vs. Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Enriko Gogokhia vs. Kent Cruz, 8 rounds, super lightweight
Prelims
- Demler Zamora vs. Clay Burns, 6 rounds, super featherweight
- Yoenis Tellez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Demarcus Layton, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Jose Perez vs. Angel Luna, 4 rounds, super featherweight
- Maximus Garland vs. Alex Cortez, 4 rounds, welterweight