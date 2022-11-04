David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly weigh-in results (video)

Unbeaten local fan-favorite David Morrell Jr (7-0, 6 KOs) defends his WBA super middleweight title against undefeated challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) in the twelve-round championship main event at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday November 5, which makes it Sunday November 6 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly live stream on Showtime in the United States. Live stream is also expected on FITE in Australia and other countries, subject to confirmation.

In the co-main event, Brian Mendoza (20-2, 14 KOs) takes on former unified world champion Jeison Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KOs) in a ten-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Nathaniel Gallimore (22-5-1, 17 KOs) squares off against unbeaten Fiodor Czerkaszyn (20-0, 13 KOs) in the ten-round middleweight telecast opener.

Tickets for Morrell vs Yerbossynuly can be purchased through Vivid Seats and StubHub.

Get Morrell vs Yerbossynuly full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly fight card

Main card

David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Jeison Rosario vs. Brian Mendoza, 10 rounds, middleweight

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Andre Dirrell vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Julian Williams vs. Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla, 8 rounds, middleweight

Enriko Gogokhia vs. Kent Cruz, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims

Demler Zamora vs. Clay Burns, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Yoenis Tellez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Demarcus Layton, 6 rounds, welterweight

Jose Perez vs. Angel Luna, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Maximus Garland vs. Alex Cortez, 4 rounds, welterweight