Reigning WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) takes on former WBO super middleweight titleholder Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) in the twelve-round championship main event live on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday November 5, which makes it Sunday November 6 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Chantelle Cameron (16-0, 8 KOs) faces off against Jessica McCaskill (12-2, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the undisputed super bantamweight title. Also on the card, Zelfa Barrett (28-1, 16 KOs) faces Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (16-0-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant IBF super featherweight strap. In addition, Galal Yafai (2-0, 2 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight belt in a ten-rounder against Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (12-1-1, 1 KO).

Tickets for Bivol vs Ramirez can be purchased through StubHub.

Get Bivol vs Ramirez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Bivol vs Ramirez fight card

Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – undisputed title, Cameron’s WBC and IBF titles, vacant WBO and WBA titles

Zelfa Barrett vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant IBF super featherweight title

Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title

Kal Yafai vs. Jerald Paclar, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Jerome Baloro, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Aqib Fiaz vs. Diego Valtierra, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Denis Bartos, 6 rounds, lightweight

Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Giorgi Gotchoshvili, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Majid Al Naqbi vs. John Lawrence Ordonio, 6 rounds, lightweight