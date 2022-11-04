Search
Huni vs Leutele results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Stream Justis Huni vs Kiki Toa Leutele results live from Nathan, QLD
Justis Huni vs Kiki Toa Leutele faceoff |

Justis Huni vs Kiki Toa Leutele: 10-round clash live from Nissan Arena in Nathan, QLD

Australia’s Justis Huni (6-0, 4 KOs) defends his IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Oriental heavyweight titles against Kiki Toa Leutele (8-1-2, 7 KOs) of New Zealand. The pair squares off in the main event at Nissan Arena in Nathan, QLD on Friday, November 4. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

In the ten-round co-main event Jerome Pampellone (14-0, 8 KOs) and Faris Chevalier (13-2, 7 KOs) battle it out for the vacant IBF Australasia light heavyweight title. Also on the card, Mitchell Whitelaw (5-7-2, 2 KOs) takes on Clay AJ Waterman (7-0, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Ankush Hooda (4-1-1, 1 KOs) meets Benjamin Bommber (4-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Ben Horn (4-5) faces off Campbell Somerville (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Broby Martin (0-1) duels Billy Polkinghorn in a four-rounder at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Justis Huni vs Kiki Toa Leutele

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Friday, November 4
Time: 7 pm AEDT / 6 pm AEST / 6:30 pm ACDT / 5:30 pm ACST / 4 pm AWST / 3 pm CXT

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Huni vs Leutele from practically anywhere.

Huni vs Leutele fight card

Get Huni vs Leutele full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Justis Huni vs. Kiki Toa Leutele, 10 rounds, heavyweight – Huni’s IBF Pan Pacific & WBO oriental titles
  • Jerome Pampellone vs. Faris Chevalier, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant IBF Australasia title
  • Clay AJ Waterman vs. Mitchell Whitelaw, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Benjamin Bommber vs. Ankush Hooda, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Ben Horn vs. Campbell Somerville, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Billy Polkinghorn vs. Broby Martin, 4 rounds, lightweight
