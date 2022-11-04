Australia’s Justis Huni (6-0, 4 KOs) defends his IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Oriental heavyweight titles against Kiki Toa Leutele (8-1-2, 7 KOs) of New Zealand. The pair squares off in the main event at Nissan Arena in Nathan, QLD on Friday, November 4. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

In the ten-round co-main event Jerome Pampellone (14-0, 8 KOs) and Faris Chevalier (13-2, 7 KOs) battle it out for the vacant IBF Australasia light heavyweight title. Also on the card, Mitchell Whitelaw (5-7-2, 2 KOs) takes on Clay AJ Waterman (7-0, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Ankush Hooda (4-1-1, 1 KOs) meets Benjamin Bommber (4-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Ben Horn (4-5) faces off Campbell Somerville (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Broby Martin (0-1) duels Billy Polkinghorn in a four-rounder at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Justis Huni vs Kiki Toa Leutele

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Friday, November 4

Time: 7 pm AEDT / 6 pm AEST / 6:30 pm ACDT / 5:30 pm ACST / 4 pm AWST / 3 pm CXT

Huni vs Leutele fight card

Justis Huni vs. Kiki Toa Leutele, 10 rounds, heavyweight – Huni’s IBF Pan Pacific & WBO oriental titles

Jerome Pampellone vs. Faris Chevalier, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant IBF Australasia title

Clay AJ Waterman vs. Mitchell Whitelaw, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Benjamin Bommber vs. Ankush Hooda, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Ben Horn vs. Campbell Somerville, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Billy Polkinghorn vs. Broby Martin, 4 rounds, lightweight