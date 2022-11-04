Undefeated all-time great and hall of famer Floyd Mayweather faces UK-based YouTuber turned pro-boxer Deji Olatunji in the main event at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Sunday, November 13. The pair squares off in a full contact exhibition match live on DAZN PPV. The full lineup of undercard action has been announced today, featuring Tommy Fury up against Paul Bamba in the co-main event.

Manchester’s Tommy “TNT” Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) and New York-based Puerto Rican Paul Bamba (5-2, 4 KOs) meet in a six-round non-title light heavyweight bout. Fury, the outspoken 23-year-old television personality and half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is looking to impress against Bamba and secure a long-awaited showdown against YouTube superstar turned fighter, Jake Paul.

In his most recent outing in April, Fury defeated Daniel Bocianski by unanimous decision. The 33-year-old Bamba, a fighter, ex-Marine and celebrity trainer from Puerto Rico and now living in New York, was in action last September when he stopped Francisco Morelos in the second round.

Also on the card Belgium’s former two-time world champion Delfine Persoon (47-3, 19 KOs) goes up against Tunisian-German veteran Ikram Kerwat (11-3, 5 KOs). The pair meets in a ten-rounder at super featherweight.

37-year-old Persoon, a railway policewoman in her homeland, held the women’s WBC lightweight championship for five years and made nine successful defenses. Best known for her heart-stopping two-fight series against top pound-for-pound fighter Katie Taylor, Persoon was last seen in action in May of this year when she won a close but unanimous 10-round decision over Elhem Mekhaled in Dubai.

With a combat-sports history dating back to age four, Kerwat has is trained by boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. along with former world super middleweight champion Sven Ottke and won the WBC International lightweight championship in 2016 with a first-round stoppage over Gina Chamie. The 38-year-old Kerwat was last seen winning a shutout unanimous decision over Tanzania’s Happy Daudi in March of this year.

In a special attraction, former WWE and AEW Wrestling superstar Bobby Fish makes his boxing debut against Ghana’s Boateng Pempreh (2-3, 2 KOs). The bout is scheduled for four rounds at super middleweight. A former amateur kickboxer known for his striking-based wrestling style, the 45-year-old Fish will be looking to “walk the walk” in the ring after being highly critical of compatriot CM Punk’s MMA exploits.

As well, unbeaten 21-year-old prospect J’Hon Ingram (3-0, 3 KOs) steps in for a four-round lightweight bout against Japanese kickboxer Koji “Kouzi” Tanaka, who most recently stopped Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi in a custom rules match in September. Originally from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Ingram trains out of the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas and has been a frequent sparring partner of Mayweather’s.

In addition, undefeated Cuban born Dubai resident and WBC International super featherweight champion Jadier Herrera (8-0, 6 KOs) faces off hard-hitting Colombian power-puncher Franklin Manzanilla (21-8, 20 KOs) in a 10-round duel.

Plus, Harley Benn (9-1, 1 KO) of London, England, the son of former two-weight world champion Nigel Benn, returns to action against undefeated WBC Middle East welterweight champion Faizan Anwar (14-0, 6 KOs) of Calcutta, India. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at middleweight, contracted at 155 lbs.

Rounding out the card, former “Love Island” season four winner Jack Fincham makes his professional boxing debut in a four-round light heavyweight bout against Alameda, California’s Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor (2-3, 1 KO). The 31-year-old Fincham, who has a background in amateur boxing, is looking to finally show off his ring skills, but has vowed to return to reality TV if he loses. The 33-year-old Taylor, a former sparring partner of Jake Paul, is also an accomplished MMA competitor and actor.

Mayweather vs Deji fight card

The current Mayweather vs Deji fight card looks as the following:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji, exhibition

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Agyemang Prempeh, 4 rounds, super middleweight

J’Hon Ingram vs. Koji Tanaka, 4 rounds, lightweight

Jadier Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Herrera’s WBC International title

Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar, 8 rounds, middleweight

Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor, 4 rounds, light heavyweight