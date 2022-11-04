Sonny Bill Williams vs Mark Hunt on weight in Sydney (video)

Sonny Bill Williams and Mark Hunt square off in the main event live on Stan Event from Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, NSW on Saturday, November 5. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Dual rugby international superstar Sonny Bill Williams weighed-in at 108 kg. Former K-1 kickboxing and UFC fighter Mark Hunt showed 129 kg. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

Tevita Pangai Junior and Jeremiah Tupai-Ui tipped the scales at 109.1 kg and 113.2 kg for their co-main event bout, respectively. The bout is scheduled for four rounds.

Get SBW vs Mark Hunt full fight card and weigh-in results below.

SBW vs Mark Hunt fight card

Sonny Bill Williams (108 kg) vs. Mark Hunt (129 kg), heavyweight

Tevita Pangai Junior (109.1 kg) vs. Jeremiah Tupai-Ui (113.2 kg), heavyweight

Junior Tafa (105.9 kg) vs. Michael Seko (139.7 kg), heavyweight

Isaac Meehan (115.4 kg) vs. Kenny Niko (105 kg), heavyweight

Abdul Abdulrahman (76.7 kg) vs. Malakai Marama (78.4 kg), super middleweight

Nathan Singh (60-.5 kg) vs. Robert Lale (60.7 kg), super bantamweight

Cole Smith (78 kg) vs. Travis Druce (75 kg), super welterweight