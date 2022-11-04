Search
Sonny Bill Williams vs Mark Hunt on weight in Sydney (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

SBW vs Mark Hunt weigh-in results

Sonny Bill Williams and Mark Hunt square off in the main event live on Stan Event from Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, NSW on Saturday, November 5. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Dual rugby international superstar Sonny Bill Williams weighed-in at 108 kg. Former K-1 kickboxing and UFC fighter Mark Hunt showed 129 kg. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

Tevita Pangai Junior and Jeremiah Tupai-Ui tipped the scales at 109.1 kg and 113.2 kg for their co-main event bout, respectively. The bout is scheduled for four rounds.

Get SBW vs Mark Hunt full fight card and weigh-in results below.

SBW vs Mark Hunt fight card

  • Sonny Bill Williams (108 kg) vs. Mark Hunt (129 kg), heavyweight
  • Tevita Pangai Junior (109.1 kg) vs. Jeremiah Tupai-Ui (113.2 kg), heavyweight
  • Junior Tafa (105.9 kg) vs. Michael Seko (139.7 kg), heavyweight
  • Isaac Meehan (115.4 kg) vs. Kenny Niko (105 kg), heavyweight
  • Abdul Abdulrahman (76.7 kg)  vs. Malakai Marama (78.4 kg), super middleweight
  • Nathan Singh (60-.5 kg) vs. Robert Lale (60.7 kg), super bantamweight
  • Cole Smith (78 kg) vs. Travis Druce (75 kg), super welterweight
