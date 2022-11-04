UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in results, Rodriguez vs Lemos

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 5, which makes it Sunday November 6 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event, No. 3-ranked strawweight contender and No. 8 women’s pound-for-pound Marina Rodriguez (16-1-2) takes on No. 7-ranked Amanda Lemos (12-2-1). In the welterweight co-main event, No. 13 Neil Magny (26-9) squares off against No. 14 Daniel Rodriguez (17-2).

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 64 fight card

Get UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main card

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness

Mark Madsen vs. Grant Dawson

Preliminary card

Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Benito Lopez vs. Mario Bautista

Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Johnny Munoz Jr vs. Liudvik Sholinian

Jake Hadley vs. Carlos Candelario

Tamires Vidal vs. Ramona Pascual