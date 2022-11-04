Search
UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in results, Rodriguez vs Lemos

FIGHTMAG
Marina Rodriguez weigh-in
Marina Rodriguez weigh-in | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 5, which makes it Sunday November 6 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 3-ranked strawweight contender and No. 8 women’s pound-for-pound Marina Rodriguez (16-1-2) takes on No. 7-ranked Amanda Lemos (12-2-1). In the welterweight co-main event, No. 13 Neil Magny (26-9) squares off against No. 14 Daniel Rodriguez (17-2).

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 64 fight card

Get UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main card

  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos
  • Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez
  • Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian
  • Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness
  • Mark Madsen vs. Grant Dawson

UFC Vegas 64 start time: Rodriguez vs Lemos

Preliminary card

  • Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
  • Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young
  • Benito Lopez vs. Mario Bautista
  • Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey
  • Johnny Munoz Jr vs. Liudvik Sholinian
  • Jake Hadley vs. Carlos Candelario
  • Tamires Vidal vs. Ramona Pascual
