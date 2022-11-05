Search
David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly free live stream of prelims (video)

Showtime Championship Boxing

The three-fight David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly undercard airs live stream from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, November 5 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT. Live stream is available up top (US only).

Among the bouts, longtime contender Andre Dirrell goes up against Yunieski Gonzalez in an eight-round light heavyweight. As well, former unified world champion Julian Williams takes on Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Kicking off the action, super lightweights Enriko Gogokhia and Kent Cruz meet in an eight-round rematch of their split-draw in February.

Boxing fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Morrell vs Yerbossynuly from practically anywhere.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

