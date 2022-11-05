The three-fight David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly undercard airs live stream from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, November 5 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT. Live stream is available up top (US only).

Among the bouts, longtime contender Andre Dirrell goes up against Yunieski Gonzalez in an eight-round light heavyweight. As well, former unified world champion Julian Williams takes on Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Kicking off the action, super lightweights Enriko Gogokhia and Kent Cruz meet in an eight-round rematch of their split-draw in February.

Boxing fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Morrell vs Yerbossynuly from practically anywhere.