Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez “Before The Bell” undercard airs live stream from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

Among the bouts, Sultan Al Nuaimi faces Sohaib Haque in an eight-rounder at bantamweight, Aqib Fiaz takes on Diego Valtierra in an eight-rounder at lightweight and Campbell Hatton meets Denis Bartos in a six-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Fahad Al Bloushi duels Irakli Shariashvili in a six-rounder at lightweight.

