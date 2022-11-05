Search
GLORY Rivals 3: El Bouni vs Balli results & live stream (video)

GLORY Rivals 3

Kickboxing event GLORY Rivals 3 airs live from Sporthallen Zuid in Amsterdam, Holland on Saturday, November 5. The five-fight card is headlined by a three-round light heavyweight bout between Ibrahim El Bouni and Muhammed Balli.

Also on the card Robin Ciric takes on Jay Overmeer at welterweight. As well, Tariq Osaro meets Barkouch Abderrahman at heavyweight. In addition, Nordin Ben Moh and Kyle Todd battle it out at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Deniz Demirkapu and Matej Trcka duel at featherweight.

Fans can watch GLORY Rivals 3 live stream on Videoland in the Netherlands and via the promotion’s broadcast partners in the respective markets and social media platforms, as well as on Glory Fights.

GLORY Rivals 3 fight card

Get GLORY Rivals 3: El Bouni vs Ball full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Muhammed Balli
  • Robin Ciric vs. Jay Overmeer
  • Tariq Osaro vs. Abderrahman Barkouch
  • Nordin Ben Moh vs. Kyle Todd
  • Deniz Demirkapu vs. Matej Trcka

